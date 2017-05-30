Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery is teaming up with Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery for a Father's Day celebration June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sweetgrass Farm Winery and Distillery, 347 Carroll Road, producer of wines and spirits, including Back River Gin, is hosting Appleton Creamery, which features a wide selection of cheese, from its "Camdenbert" to its award-winning Chevre. A free concert on the lawn with Lauren Crosby singing songs from her new album, "Back River Beauties," will begin at 2 p.m. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair, relax, enjoy the music and the view.

