Sainsbury wine label design, colours, similar to New Zealand's Villa Maria
New Zealand winery Villa Maria has asked a British supermarket giant to pull a rival house wine label from its shelves, claiming the labels are too similar. Villa Maria has approached Sainsbury's in London following public confusion around the supermarket's cheaper Villetta Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc label.
