Rioja's winemakers positive about DOCa's recognition of terroir
Terroir-focused producers in Rioja have welcomed the new 'vinedos singulares' classification that was given the go-ahead by the Consejo Regulador DOCa of Rioja last Wednesday, as a step towards a broader hierarchy. The creation of regulations for a new 'vinedos singulares' classification by the Consejo Regulador DOCa of Rioja has been designed to allow winemakers to highlight the terroir and origin of their wines, according to the DOCa and came in response to greater market interest for more information on specific plots where the grapes come from.
