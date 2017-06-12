Rare wine makes impression

TOP DROP: Morris Wines winemaker David Morris says his team is proud to be recognised at the 2017 International Wine Challenge in London. The Rutherglen winery, which narrowly escaped closure 12 months ago, was shortlisted for the Champion of Champions Trophy and Fortified Winemaker of the Year Award, which would be announced on July 6. "Awards like this are so important in helping to raise the profile of Australia, and Rutherglen, as a world-class producer of fortified wine."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Border Mail.