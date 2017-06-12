Q&A: Colin Thorne, Vagabond Wines

Colin Thorne, Vagabond Wines talks to db about his surprise and delight at winning The Other Side of Life Award at this year's Drinks Business Awards, sponsored by Nicolas Feuillatte, the importance of good mentors, the strength of the high street, and the myth of the pretentious wine expert stereotype. I'm absolutely delighted obviously - I've never won an award before, so I don't quite know! I'm surprised and delighted, so it's wonderful! I think it's the first time that anyone at Vagabond has won an award individually, as we've always won awards as a team, but it's a great honour and I'm trying to be humble! I hope it was an accumulation of all the things that I've been doing in the previous fifteen years really.

