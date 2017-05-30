Poulton Hill Estate trademark registe...

Poulton Hill Estate trademark registers word 'Bulari' to describe English sparkling wine

A VINEYARD near Cirencester has announced it has trademark registered the word 'Bulari' - a variation of the Latin word for bubbles - to describe English sparkling wine. Poulton Hill Estate will be using the word on its own bottles of award-winning sparkling white and rose wines, produced at the family run vineyard, founded 2010.

