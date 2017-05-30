Police release Tiger Woods' DUI arres...

Police release Tiger Woods' DUI arrest video

17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

His speech slow and slurred, Tiger Woods couldn't follow simple instructions or keep his balance during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The video images came from dash-cam footage that Jupiter police released Wednesday night, and they show Woods with little capacity to stand still without swaying, repeat simple instruction or put one foot in front of the other.

