PHOTO and VIDEO: Wine Fest returns to Ottawa

Mackenzie Killelea and Sydney Luallen sample offerings from Fox Valley Winery's Jason Jenkins, winemaker and viticulturist with the Oswego winery, Friday evening at the Ottawa 2 Rivers Wine Fest in downtown Ottawa. The seventh annual edition of the fest resumes from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

