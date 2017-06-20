Party Tonight In A Wine-Lover's Paradise
Are you an oenophile? Or maybe you're the type to try and fake your way through a fancy wine list. Either way, you're in luck: Tonight, Wednesday June 21, Yeshiva University Museum is holding its annual gala at the City Winery, and tickets are still available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|Solique
|14
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC