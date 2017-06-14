One of the best wines in the world is an $8 Rose
They spent those weeks rigorously blind tasting nearly 13,000 wines to determine which varieties were among the world's finest, regardless of price tag. Among the Silver Medal winners was a dry rosA© variety that goes for roughly A 5.99-that's just under $8-at Aldi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|21 hr
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC