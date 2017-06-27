Omni Scottsdale Resort's summer wine dinners kick off June 29
Looking to escape the heat? Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia is offering a series of interactive wine-paired dinners this summer. Omni Scottsdale Resort's summer wine dinners kick off June 29 Looking to escape the heat? Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia is offering a series of interactive wine-paired dinners this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|4 hr
|So you
|17
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC