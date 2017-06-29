Off to sample French wines, but first, USA's best
The Wine Goddess, my beautiful wife Mary Lee, is going all out this July 4 in honor of my 65th birthday and taking me on a Bordeaux wine river cruise. We'll be traveling on the Viking Longboat Forseti with 190 other grape enthusiasts, cruising on the Gironde, Dordogne and Garonne rivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|So you
|17
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC