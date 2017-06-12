North Shore uncorks grocery wine shop

North Shore uncorks grocery wine shop

Overwaitea president Darrell Jones examines a bottle of red in the North Shore's first grocery store wine department at Save-On-Foods Pemberton. photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News Save-On-Foods at Pemberton Plaza became the first North Shore grocery store to unveil a wine department May 19. Previous applications to sell wine on the North Shore have been stymied, with the City of North Vancouver rejecting requests from both Loblaws City Market and Save-On-Foods Capilano.

