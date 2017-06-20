New Zealand wine industry signs biose...

New Zealand wine industry signs biosecurity partnership

New Zealand places great importance on protecting its native ecosystem: biosecurity is about keeping unwanted organisms out. Pic:iStock/domenolomo New Zealand's wine industry has signed the Government Industry Agreement for Biosecurity Readiness and Response: an agreement that looks at pests and diseases and sets out actions to minimize risks.

