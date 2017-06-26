New Wine Bar Petit Marlowe Brings Vintage Paris to SoMa
Wine bar and bistro Petit Marlowe is now serving more casual, Rive Gauche vibes around the corner from the Marlowe mothership. Big Night Restaurant Group secured the space at 234 Townsend back in December , and there, award-winning designer Ken Fulk and Big Night partner Anna Weinberg have crafted a Parisian-inspired atmosphere that's more cohesive than former tenant Les Clos, also a French-inspired wine bar.
