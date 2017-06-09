New Victorian strategy aims to cultiv...

New Victorian strategy aims to cultivate wine industry boom

Expanding export markets and a greater focus on premium wines are crucial to the future profitability of the Victorian wine industry, according to a road map for the industry. The plan, launched at Yering Station winery in the Yarra Valley on Friday, also calls for a better narrative for how to sell Victorian wine domestically and around the world.

