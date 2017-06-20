New guide to the 'cradle of wine' released
A new book on the wines and winemaking culture of Georgia by award-winning wine writer Miquel Hudin has been released. ' Georgia: A guide to the cradle of wine ' was officially presented on 9 June at the opening of Winexpo in the Caucasian country's capital Tbilisi but is now available for purchase globally.
