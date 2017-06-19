New Chair of Judges for 2017 Air New Zealand Wine Awards
New Zealand's premier wine competition, the Air New Zealand Wine Awards, has a new Chair of Judges for 2017. Warren Gibson, chief winemaker at Trinity Hill and proprietor of Bilancia in the Hawke's Bay, takes over the helm from Kumeu River's Michael Brajkovich, who served as Chair of Judges from 2011 to 2016.
