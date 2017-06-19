Natural wine fair RAW expands to Los ...

Natural wine fair RAW expands to Los Angeles

Natural and artisan wine show RAW is expanding to the West Coast with a new show in Los Angeles on the back of strong demand from West Coast importers, distributors and growers. The new LA show will be held the weekend after the second New York show, on 12 -13 November, at wellness centre, juice bar and veggie restaurant The Springs in the downtown arts district of the city.

