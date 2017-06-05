National Rose Day: 19 wines under $20, great-value warm-weather sippers
CLEVELAND, Ohio Saturday, June 10, is National Rose Day. The last few years wineries have stepped up their game with this dry vino perfect for patio sipping or pairing with assorted light foods, salads and cheeses.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|4 hr
|Levi
|3
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
