Nasa: It's possible to make wine in space
We've had Cabernet Sauvignon vines sent into space and now a NASA scientist has claimed that it's possible to make wine in space with the right technology. Speaking to Gizmodo, Gioia Massa, a scientist working on NASA's vegetable production system at the International Space Station , said: "Wine grapes would be an interesting challenge.
