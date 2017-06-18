Monmouthshire - the wine making capital of Wales
VINEYARDS in Monmouthshire produce the highest quantities of wine in Wales with numbers expected to rise over the next few years. Robb Merchant, of Abergavenny's White Castle Vineyard, revealed said that the area accounts for up to 40,000 bottles a year - around a third of all wine vino produced in the country.
