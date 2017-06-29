Moldova gets first 'wine airport'

Read more: Decanter Magazine

The residents of Moldova have shown their support for the country's wine industry by voting to rename the capital's airport, 'Wines of Moldova Airport'. 'Wines of Moldova' will appear on the front of their national airport , which was previously known as Chisinau International Airport.

Chicago, IL

