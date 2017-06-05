Met a Wine Geek, Wine Bore, Wine Snob?

'I'd rather be just a plain wine lover, an enthusiast, or even an aficionado -- one who likes his wines, but not to the point of being a bore or, even worse, a snob,' says Alok Chandra. Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/ Rediff.com Everyone has, at some time, had to endure that know-it-all who carries on about the 'right' way to taste a wine, and about how the wines he quaffed were so 'right'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.