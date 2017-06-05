Met a Wine Geek, Wine Bore, Wine Snob?
'I'd rather be just a plain wine lover, an enthusiast, or even an aficionado -- one who likes his wines, but not to the point of being a bore or, even worse, a snob,' says Alok Chandra. Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/ Rediff.com Everyone has, at some time, had to endure that know-it-all who carries on about the 'right' way to taste a wine, and about how the wines he quaffed were so 'right'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|10 hr
|yes
|6
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC