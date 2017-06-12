Marlborough to host second Organic an...

Marlborough to host second Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing Conference

Organic grapegrowing is about being gentle to the land, something which resonates with consumers when they go to pick up a bottle of wine, a consultant says. The growing interest in organic and biodynamic viticulture practices and winemaking techniques will be showcased at a conference held in Blenheim later this month.

