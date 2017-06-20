Marijuana farm plans overruled by Yam...

Marijuana farm plans overruled by Yamhill County in favor of nearby winery

Plans for a half-acre marijuana farm in the rolling hills of Yamhill County are on hold in a fight that pits Oregon's new legal agricultural crop against a valuable Willamette Valley industry. Richard Wagner was acquiring the necessary paperwork to start growing about 1,000 pounds of marijuana and then process it on his property when vineyard owners next door intervened.

