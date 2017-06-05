Lidl US flags up wine range ahead of US launch

Ahead of its official launch next week, the retailer scooped the top retailer spot at the 2017 LA International Wine Competition last week, winning 101 medals in addition to 104 medals the Indy International Wine Competition. According to US site supermarketnews.com, the wins are expected to be used to underline the credibility of Lidl's wine selection to US consumers who are unused to the predominantly private-label list offered by the discounter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.