Lidl US flags up wine range ahead of ...

Lidl US flags up wine range ahead of US launch

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Ahead of its official launch next week, the retailer scooped the top retailer spot at the 2017 LA International Wine Competition last week, winning 101 medals in addition to 104 medals the Indy International Wine Competition. According to US site supermarketnews.com, the wins are expected to be used to underline the credibility of Lidl's wine selection to US consumers who are unused to the predominantly private-label list offered by the discounter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC