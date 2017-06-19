Lidl ups its offer of Hungarian wine ...

Lidl ups its offer of Hungarian wine range

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

The discounter has been keen to tap into Eastern European wines after seeing its first Hungarian range - three red, four white and one dessert wine that launched last March - "fly off shelves", wine buying manager Anna Krettman said. "There is a lot more to bring out from Eastern Europe," she told db at the time, pointing out its "stand-out" white whites from Hungary , which had including the ChA teau Dereszla Tokaji Furmint and Tornai 2013 SomlA3 Juhfark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Sat Franki 13
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC