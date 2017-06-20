Jim Cuddy to rock the vines

Jim Cuddy to rock the vines

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is pleased to announce that Jim Cuddy will perform July 15, 2017 on the Crush Deck at their new Sparkling wine facility surrounded by vineyard and mountain and overlooking Okanagan Lake. Juno award winning artist Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo fame will grace the stage along with Colin Cripps and Anne Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards opens its gates to ticket patrons at 6:45 pm with the concert commencing at 7:30 pm.

