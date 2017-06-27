Japanese beetle traps being boosted across North Dakota
In this Aug. 1, 2005, file photo, Japanese beetles feed on leaves at an Elkin, N.C. wine vineyard. An insect expert says Japanese beetles have been found again in North Dakota and the state likely now has an established population of the destructive insect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|So you
|17
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC