Jamie and Bobby Deen to release cookware, wine collection

14 hrs ago

The Deen brothers, Jaime and Bobby, are set to release their own line of cookware, kitchen accessories and curated wines with the Evine shopping network next week. The debut wine collection includes Chardonnay and a red blend developed by Jamie Deen.

