Invest to beat climate change and eat...

Invest to beat climate change and eat less meat, winemakers told

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

Steak and red wine might be a match made in heaven but winemakers should go easy on the meat, according to Spanish producer Miguel Torres, who joined a former adviser to president Obama at Vinexpo to speak about the dangers posed by climate change to the world's famous vineyards. they should lead the charge to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, not just for the sake of the planet, but for the sake of their businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Sat Franki 13
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC