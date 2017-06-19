Invest to beat climate change and eat less meat, winemakers told

Steak and red wine might be a match made in heaven but winemakers should go easy on the meat, according to Spanish producer Miguel Torres, who joined a former adviser to president Obama at Vinexpo to speak about the dangers posed by climate change to the world's famous vineyards. they should lead the charge to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, not just for the sake of the planet, but for the sake of their businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.