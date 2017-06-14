I'll Drink to That: Winemaker Beppe Colla of Prunotto winery
Episode 419 of I'll Drink to That! was released recently, and it features Beppe Colla, the longtime winemaker for the Prunotto winery in the Piemonte, where he was also at one point a co-owner. He was one of the first to offer single vineyard Barolo for sale to consumers.
