I get upset when people who like sweet wines call themselves "wine...
People call me a wine snob because I get upset at people who claim to be wine lovers but really only drink sweet wines. The truth of the matter is, I don't mind if you're into sweet wine, just don't tell me you love wine because, honestly, you more likely just enjoy sweet alcohol.
