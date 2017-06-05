Hung parliament: How UK election resu...

Hung parliament: How UK election result may impact wine trade

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

Several ways the surprising UK election results and subsequent hung parliament could affect the wine trade, from Bordeaux en primeur to a weak and wobbly pound sterling. A hung Parliament in the UK following shock voting figures in the country's general election has broadened the Brexit debate, which may aid those favouring a closer EU relationship, but too much uncertainty could also see wine prices hit harder by a weak sterling currency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC