Hung parliament: How UK election result may impact wine trade
Several ways the surprising UK election results and subsequent hung parliament could affect the wine trade, from Bordeaux en primeur to a weak and wobbly pound sterling. A hung Parliament in the UK following shock voting figures in the country's general election has broadened the Brexit debate, which may aid those favouring a closer EU relationship, but too much uncertainty could also see wine prices hit harder by a weak sterling currency.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
