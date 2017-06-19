How do wine tasters do their jobs? Where do they taste and rate the wines? Are they paid by the wineries? I can only-and happily-speak to the practices of Wine Spectator 's wine-tasting staff. We have plenty of details about how we taste listed right here on our website , and some great videos that give you a behind-the-scenes look if you're interested.

