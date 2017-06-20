Hong Kong menu specials: tea-infused dishes, wine dinners galore

Spring Moon serving tea-smoked and paired dishes, there's a six-course Rhone Valley wine dinner at Gaddi's, and vintages from Cloudy Bay, Dom Perignon and the Ao Yun vineyard in Yunnan are showcased at Yan Toh Heen Spring Moon at The Peninsula is featuring tea-infused dishes and a tea-pairing tasting menu until the end of June. The A la carte selection includes wok-fried diced Korean beef fillet smoked with rose tea leaves; and crispy baby pigeon stuffed with assorted seafood and smoked with zheng shan xiao zhong tea leaves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.