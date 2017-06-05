Hong Kong dining specials: wine vs sa...

Hong Kong dining specials: wine vs sake battle and vintage beef

Start your summer with specially aged French beef, add a little spice with tacos from a Mexican pop-up in Sai Ying Pun, before washing it down at a wine and sake night in Quarry Bay at the InterContinental in Tsim Sha Tsui which is featuring the specially aged "vintage beef" of artisan butcher Alexandre Polmard. The special breed of French cattle is butchered in limited amounts before being aged and frozen using special techniques for up to 15 years.

