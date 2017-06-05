Hermann J. Wiemer buys Standing Stone Vineyards in union of top Finger Lakes wineries
Two of the most respected wineries in the Finger Lakes region are joining forces: The owners of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard on the west side of Seneca Lake are buying Standing Stone Vineyards on the east side of the lake. Wiemer owners Fred Merwarth and Oskar Bynke will continue to operate Standing Stone as a separate business.
