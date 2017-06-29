Harsh winter results in reduced Idaho wine grape crop - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST

Harsh winter results in reduced Idaho...

Harsh winter results in reduced Idaho wine grape crop

This year's Idaho grape crop harvest is expected to be down significantly as a result of a bitter cold winter in the heart of Idaho wine country. Temperatures fell in Caldwell to as low as 18 below zero in January, and many vineyard growers said they were forced to cut most of the vines to the ground and retrain them, diminishing the production of grapes this year.

