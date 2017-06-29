Harsh winter results in reduced Idaho wine grape crop - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST
This year's Idaho grape crop harvest is expected to be down significantly as a result of a bitter cold winter in the heart of Idaho wine country. Temperatures fell in Caldwell to as low as 18 below zero in January, and many vineyard growers said they were forced to cut most of the vines to the ground and retrain them, diminishing the production of grapes this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|So you
|17
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC