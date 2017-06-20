Government puts a cork in winemaker rort
Parliament was told on Thursday that some producers were changing their structure to take advantage of a tax rebate on the sale of certain wines. "These behaviours have contributed to distortions in the wine market and necessitated urgent reform," Small Business Minister Michael McCormack said.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|Solique
|14
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
