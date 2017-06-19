Gibbston winery's off-license renewed
A Gibbston winery has had its off-licence renewed for three years by the district licensing committee, despite an objection from its neighbours who accused staff of intimidating waving. Wanaka Road Wine Holdings Ltd applied for the renewal for Mt Edward Winery, but an objection was received from neighbours Earl Matheson and Ana Bajurin on grounds of good order and amenity.
