Gibbston winery's off-license renewed

21 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A Gibbston winery has had its off-licence renewed for three years by the district licensing committee, despite an objection from its neighbours who accused staff of intimidating waving. Wanaka Road Wine Holdings Ltd applied for the renewal for Mt Edward Winery, but an objection was received from neighbours Earl Matheson and Ana Bajurin on grounds of good order and amenity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

