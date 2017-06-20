Fine wine bounces back - a little

After a record 17 month-long streak of consecutive gains, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 dipped in April but has bounced back in May, a little bit. May's trading led to a 0.4% rise on the benchmark index*, which effectively eradicates the 0.5% decline that happened in April but is still tantalisingly just out of reach of its March high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.