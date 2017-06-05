Fancy a tipple? Now you can purr your...

Fancy a tipple? Now you can purr your cat a glass of wine too

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

Pinot Meow is a non-alcoholic drink that's safe for cats to drink containing catnip and coloured with fresh beets. The idea is to mimic the experience of sharing a bottle of wine with a friend who just happens to have four feet, fur, and gets chased by dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC