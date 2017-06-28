Explore the Wines of Georges Duboeuf ...

Explore the Wines of Georges Duboeuf to Pair with Favorite Foods

Les Vins Georges Duboeuf is a very pleasing selection of wines from the Beaujolais region of France. Whether you are picnicking, enjoying a patio sip, or creating perfect pairings for your next meal, you'll be delighted by the fine array of Duboeuf wines that are available at excellent price points.

Chicago, IL

