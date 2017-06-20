Every year is a blank canvas - a grower Champagne masterclass

A recent masterclass held in Hong Kong's historic China Club, hosted by Champagne Asia, set out to introduce the trade to two renowned but very distinct grower Champagne producers from the CA tes de Blancs, Pierre Peters and Vilmart Cie. Starting with Vilmart & Cie, which has been estate bottling since 1890 in Rilly-la-Montagne, the fifth generation proprietor, the gentle-mannered Laurent Champs, introduced the audience to his 'Grande Reserve Premier Cru NV', which he described as a "paradox" because of its high Pinot Noir content of 70%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.