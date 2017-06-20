Every year is a blank canvas - a grow...

Every year is a blank canvas - a grower Champagne masterclass

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

A recent masterclass held in Hong Kong's historic China Club, hosted by Champagne Asia, set out to introduce the trade to two renowned but very distinct grower Champagne producers from the CA tes de Blancs, Pierre Peters and Vilmart Cie. Starting with Vilmart & Cie, which has been estate bottling since 1890 in Rilly-la-Montagne, the fifth generation proprietor, the gentle-mannered Laurent Champs, introduced the audience to his 'Grande Reserve Premier Cru NV', which he described as a "paradox" because of its high Pinot Noir content of 70%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr '17 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC