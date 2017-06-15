Equality Wines to open tasting room in Guerneville
Some of the most prized wine grapes from Sonoma Valley make their way into bottles of Equality Wines. The label's tasting room opens in July in downtown Guerneville The latest addition is a brick-and-mortar tasting room for Equality Wines , a do-good wine label that promotes and donates proceeds to social justice causes, such as marriage equality and women's rights.
