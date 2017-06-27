English wine producers 'optimistic' f...

English wine producers 'optimistic' following UK heatwave

English wine producers say they are more optimistic about this year's harvest following last week's heatwave, which has helped to mitigate the damage done to vineyards from the late Spring frosts . Temperature across the south of England dropped to -6C in some area in late April, leaving English wine producers fearing that the frost would wipe out developing buds and could affect yields by up to 80%.

