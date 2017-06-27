English wine producers 'optimistic' following UK heatwave
English wine producers say they are more optimistic about this year's harvest following last week's heatwave, which has helped to mitigate the damage done to vineyards from the late Spring frosts . Temperature across the south of England dropped to -6C in some area in late April, leaving English wine producers fearing that the frost would wipe out developing buds and could affect yields by up to 80%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|20 hr
|Dohshla
|15
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC