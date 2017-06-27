Dynasty to sell off Tianjin winery facilities

China's Dynasty Fine Wines, a joint venture between the Tianjin government and French spirits giant Remy Martin, has put its winery and part of its winery facility in its home base of Tianjin up for sale for a total of RMB 400 million , as the company's financial woes deepen. The news was announced in a statement filed by the listed company on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on 27 June.

