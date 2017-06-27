Dynasty to sell off Tianjin winery fa...

Dynasty to sell off Tianjin winery facilities

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

China's Dynasty Fine Wines, a joint venture between the Tianjin government and French spirits giant Remy Martin, has put its winery and part of its winery facility in its home base of Tianjin up for sale for a total of RMB 400 million , as the company's financial woes deepen. The news was announced in a statement filed by the listed company on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on 27 June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 17 hr So you 17
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC