Distillations: The Blair Wine Project
We have previously blogged about the drawbacks that can come from using one's surname as a trademark, and now a recently filed suit in federal court provides a fresh case study in how things can go wrong when two families, unrelated but with the same name, on opposite sides of the country, both decide to start making wine. When a complaint is captioned Blair Vineyards LLC v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Mon
|Norine
|9
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC